Clinton RCMP are investigating after a vehicle tire crashed through a window and into a residence on Highway 97.

Police said they attended a residence in the 1600 block of Highway 97 on Thursday, September 30th, just before noon, where they observed a truck tire and rim that had careened from the roadway and smashed through a window and into the house.

Officers said the tire was still hot when it came to rest inside.

They added no one in the residence was injured despite considerable damage.

The RCMP is reaching out to the public to see if anyone saw anything, or captured any dashcam footage which may help identify a suspect vehicle.

At this time, it is believed the tire came loose from the vehicle that proceeded to travel northbound on the highway, said Acting Corporal Marika Masters, Clinton RCMP Detachment.

Someone, somewhere returned home without that tire. If it was you or you know who it was, please do the right thing and contact police as soon as possible.

Files from Darin Bain, MyCaribooNow