The first phase of BC’s vaccine card will take effect tomorrow (Monday).

You will need to have at least one dose of a vaccine to get access to a number of non-essential businesses:

indoor ticketed sporting events

indoor concerts

indoor theatre/dance/symphony events

indoor and patio dining in restaurants (does not include fast-food restaurants, food courts, and cafeterias)

night clubs, pubs, bars, and lounges

casinos

movie theatres

fitness centres/gyms (excluding youth recreational sport)

businesses offering indoor high-intensity group exercise activities

organized indoor events with 50 or more people (eg. weddings, parties, conferences, meetings, workshops)

discretionary organized indoor group recreational classes and activities

post-secondary campuses

By October 24th you will need to be fully inoculated to access the events.

Until September 27th you can use the vaccination papers given to you at vaccination clinics.

People 19 and older will need to have both their vaccine card and a government issue photo ID to verify the card.

“The Province wanted to make getting the BC Vaccine Card as easy as possible for people while protecting their privacy. Individuals will need to submit their personal health number, date of birth, and date of their first or second vaccine dose to apply for a BC Vaccine Card,” said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

“Only the minimum amount of data (name and proof of vaccination) will be displayed by the QR reader app that businesses may use to scan for proof of vaccination. The QR code only stores the absolute minimum level of information and is not connected to other health records.”

“The BC Vaccine Card Verifier app does not save any information. Businesses will only see is the individual’s name, and whether they are fully or partially vaccinated for COVID-19 or have no record available.”

Businesses can find more information about proof of vaccination verification on the BC Government website.