BC Health officials are reporting 774 new COVID-19 cases in the province, 98 of which are in Northern Health, with 253 in Interior Health.

This brings the active case count up to 5,594, 752 are in the north, 1,747 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 262 individuals are in hospital and 130 are in intensive care.

That being said, 77.8% of those 12 and older and 78.8% of BC adults are fully vaccinated.

85.3% of those 12 and up and 85.9% of adults in the province received their first jab.

The new/active cases include:

233 new cases in Fraser Health

123 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

253 new cases in Interior Health

98 new cases in Northern Health

65 new cases in Island Health

two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 13

From Sept. 1-7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 78.6% of cases, and from Aug. 25-Sept. 7, they accounted for 86.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 1-7) – Total 4,694

Not vaccinated: 3,296 (70.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 393 (8.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,005 (21.4%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 25-Sept. 7) – Total 344

Not vaccinated: 277 (80.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 47 (13.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 1-7)

Not vaccinated: 301.4

Partially vaccinated: 84.8

Fully vaccinated: 26.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Aug. 25-Sept. 7)

Not vaccinated: 37.1

Partially vaccinated: 6.8

Fully vaccinated: 1.1

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 34 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.