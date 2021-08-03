Three fires remain of note in the Prince George region.

Within the province, 248 blazes continue to smolder with 51 of those in our area.

Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel told MyPGNow.com crews are continuing suppression efforts on a number of fires including Cutoff Creek, south of Fraser Lake.

“Right now, we have 55 firefighters and four helicopters on that fire. Crews are working to extinguish hot spots within 50 feet of the edge of the fire. Forres Mountain we don’t really have an update on that and it’s still in the monitor stage. Grizzly Lake is currently being held.”

Tentfire Creek, near Tumbler Ridge, is 24-hundred hectares and remains out of control.

Mount Porter and Forres Mountain – both north of Prince George are no longer fires of note.

Over the August long weekend, eight fires were reported in our area with a cluster of them located in the Fort Nelson area, which has since triggered an Evacuation Alert due to work camps nearby.

An additional lightning-caused fire just south of Vanderhoof was discovered on August 1st that is point-one hectares in size and is already being held.

Even with the sunny and warm conditions, Nickel reminds residents to not be careless with small campfires now that the ban on them has since been rescinded.

“We are aware that there is a lot of smoke and haze out there but we also want to give a reminder that even though the campfire ban has been lifted, if members of the public do a see a fire that is left unattended or if they concern about a fire that they see to continue to report those.”

Weather conditions are predicted to be warm and dry to begin the week, with some rain and precipitation forecasted towards the latter half.

The number to report an unattended campfire call 1-800-663-5555.

Here is the list of fires of note in the PG Fire Centre: