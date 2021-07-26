The BC Government is reminding backcountry users to be mindful of wildfires when planning a trip this summer.

The province notes there is a high risk of wildfire throughout the province, and there have also been incidents requiring wildfire service support for the coordinated rescues of hikers.

They say this requires the diversion of helicopters from the fire line and may challenge progress on fire suppression.

Most of BC’s parks remain open for recreation and camping, but numerous facilities have been closed to protect public safety.

A list of closures can be found on the BC Parks website. When closing parks, multiple factors are taken into consideration, such as weather conditions, access routes, the presence of active fires, and fire-danger ratings. BC Parks and the BC Wildfire ass these situations daily as circumstances change.

British Columbians and visitors are urged to follow the instructions of BC Parks staff, BC Wildfire Service officials, the RCMP, conservation officers, and other authorized personnel.

The province also thanks those for reporting fires they have spotted. Wildfires can be reported by dialing *5555 on a cellphone, or calling toll-free at 1-800-663-5555.

– with files from Darin Bain, My Cariboo Now staff