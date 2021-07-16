An evacuation order has been issued for Mount Porter reaching Wolverine Lakes, Manson Lakes, and the Omineca Mining Access Road.

It covers the area Northwest of Germansen Landing and southeast of Manson Creek and is located Northeast of Prince George.

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako issued the order as the out-of-control blaze has now reached about 6,345.00 hectares.

Currently, 16 firefighters, three helicopters, and five pieces of heavy machinery are working to control the fire.

Those needing to flee the area are being asked to register at the Super 8 Hotel at 1151 Commercial Crescent in OG or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 1-250-562-4131 and Fort St. James Secondary School at 450 Douglas Street Fort St. James or contact Emergency Support Services Director at 1- 250-617-9683.