The 17th Annual Variety Radiothon for Prince George and Vanderhoof is a week away (June 16th) and will have a little bit more meaning to it.

The Radiothon has helped many kids with special needs including an 8-year-old girl named Karista from the Vanderhoof-Fraser Lake area.

Karista has Type 1 Diabetes, a lifelong disease caused by the autoimmune system attacking the insulin-producing cells in the body.

Her family has to constantly monitor blood sugar levels and make adjustments to her physical activity and diet.

Fortunately, a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) was found.

This device will monitor her blood sugar levels 24-hours a day.