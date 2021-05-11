The test positivity rate for COVID-19 in Northern Health continues to sink like a stone.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, the positivity rate in our region was nearly 17% as of April 8th.

However, it dropped to 7.4% as of Thursday (May 6th).

In addition, the provincial 7-day test positivity rate went from 10.8% to 7.5% during the same time period.

Medical Health Officer, Dr. Rakel Kling recently spoke with Vista Radio.

“It’s really encouraging to see this decline. I think there has been a really good uptake for vaccines in the north and it’s been really useful in decreasing our cases and we have seen a lot of success stories in the north because of that.”

Like the rest of the province, our vaccination campaign has centered around Pfizer and Moderna.

“It’s really about logistics in which communities can support the specific freezers to store Pfizer. Our biggest communities for the most part got the Pfizer vaccine and those communities who did not have that particular freezer got mostly Moderna,” added Kling.

Positivity rate in Northern Health:

April 8 – 16.9%

April 15 – 11.9%

April 22 – 12.8%

April 29 – 9.2%

May 6 – 7.4%

She also credits people sticking with the public health guidelines enforced by Dr. Bonnie Henry, which includes, masking, keeping your socialization small and outdoors as well as keeping your bubbles within your household.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker website shows 105,600 total doses have been administered in our region, while 3,346 residents have been fully vaccinated.