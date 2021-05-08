The Vanderhoof Flying Club is receiving a $10,000 donation that will help the club construct a permanent location for the Aviation Fuel System at the Vanderhoof Airport.

The club is one of the 15 organizations to receive funding from the Four Rivers Co-op 2020 Community Support Fund.

“The Vanderhoof Flying Club is very grateful to Four Rivers Coop for the contribution of $10,000, towards an environmental catch basin under our fuel system that supplies both 100LL and Jet A

Aviation fuel at the Vanderhoof Airport,” said President of the Vanderhoof International Airshow Society, Glenn Pearce.

The system had to be relocated to a temporary location due to the sale of the hangar that is was installed in, and now the club must install a concrete pad that will work as a catch basin in the event of a fuel spill.

Pearce says this fuel supply is crucial to the livelihood of the local airport as it is the only fuel supply available to medivacs, charter flights, Search and Rescue and private aircrafts.

“We feel that this environmentally friendly self-serve fuel system will have economic benefits to the Vanderhoof and surrounding area for many years to come,” added Pearce.

The Community Support Fund program has been running for five years, every year $100,000 is provided to different organizations each year.

“By helping to ensure that this fuel system is properly installed, we know that any environmental impact will be minimal, and we can continue to support initiatives that will help with the economical growth of our community,” added Bud Pye, President of the Four Rivers Co-op Board of Directors