Dr. Bonnie Henry is slated to receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree from UNBC this summer.

It will occur during the school’s virtual convocation.

She was appointed as BC’s Provincial Health Officer in 2018 following three years as the Deputy.

“I am honoured to be recognized by the University of Northern British Columbia in this way,” Henry said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of putting aside whatever differences we may have and working together with a common purpose to explore, discover and innovate. This is what UNBC is all about and why I am so proud to be receiving this Honorary Doctorate.”

Dr. Henry’s experience in public health, preventive medicine, and global pandemics has extended throughout her career. She served in a number of senior roles at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and Toronto Public Health, including as the operational lead in the response to the SARS outbreak.

She has worked internationally with the WHO/UNICEF polio eradication program in Pakistan and with the WHO to control the Ebola outbreak in Uganda and has been actively involved in mass gathering health planning in Canada and around the world.

Henry will receive her Honorary Doctorate on June 25th.