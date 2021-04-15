A series of prescribed burns along the Tachie Highway, between Sunnyside and Fort St. James will be conducted by the BC Wildfire Service.

The controlled burns will occur between today and May 31st.

The total burn area is anticipated to be approximately 8 hectares in size. Such burns are only conducted when conditions are suitable.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Stuart Lake, Pinchi Lake, Pinchi, Sunnyside, Tachie, and Fort St. James.

The Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site to control and monitor the burn piles.

Historically, grasslands along the Tachie Highway have been sensitive to human-caused fires.