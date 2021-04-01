Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19.

B.C. is reporting five deaths and 832 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday).

Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says 39 cases and three deaths are in Northern Health, where there are 297 active infections.

The region has seen 6,004 cases and 124 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Across the province, there are now 100,880 total infections, as the death toll climbs to 1463.

Of B.C.’s 7571 active cases, 296 people are in hospital and 79 in intensive care.

On the vaccine front, over 787,000 people have received a dose, roughly 87,000 of which are second shots.

Addressing concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was reassessed after reports of rare bloot clots, Henry says anyone who is at 20 days post-vaccine is no longer at risk.

“It (the vaccine) is much safer than COVID-19,” said Henry during Thursday’s briefing.

In addition, Northern Health has issued a corrected case count for the outbreak at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital – Patient Care Unit.

There are a total of three cases associated with the outbreak, not four as originally included.

Breakdown:

Vancouver Coastal (24230) +310

Fraser Health (57770) +388

Interior (8545) +42

Island Health (3324)+53

Northern Health(6004)+39