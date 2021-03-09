51 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Brucejack Mine outbreak, one considered active
Additional COVID-19 cases have been identified in connection to the ongoing outbreak at the Brucejack Mine, North of Stewart.
There have been 51 confirmed cases, an increase from 42 since the Feb 19 update.
One single case is active and is self-isolating at the main camp.
According to Northern Health, one individual has passed away from the virus.
The outbreak was originally declared on Feb 10.