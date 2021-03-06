Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry says this past week has pushed BC’s Immunization program forward.

“Starting on Monday, vaccine appointment bookings for people over 90 and Indigenous people over 65 will get underway, with appointments available in communities province-wide,” she added.

This comes after the province saw 631 new cases of COVID-19, 60 of which were identified in the North, as the region accounted for about 9% of the total new cases.

Northern Health now has 294 active cases, while 23 people are in hospital; 12 of whom are in ICU.

There are now 4,901 active cases in BC with 8,861 people under active public health monitoring.

Of the active cases, 255 individuals are currently hospitalized, 66 of whom are in ICU.

There has been four new Variant of Concern (VOC) cases found, for a total of 250 cases.

Of the total VOC cases, 12 are active and the remaining people have recovered.

Four more people have died in the province, BC’s death toll is now 1,380.

To date, 311,208 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC, 86,865 of which are second doses.

Breakdown by Region:

Northern: 4,404 (+60)

Interior: 7,554 (+33)

Vancouver: 18,610 (+149)

Fraser: 48,746 (+ 365)

Vancouver Island: 2,510 (+26)