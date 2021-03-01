Premier John Horgan and BC Health officials announced more details today (Monday) on the provincial government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

As expected, the province is ramping up its vaccination program as we head towards the spring.

Over 400,000 people province-wide are expected to be immunized from March to early April as Phase 2 ͞kicked off today (Monday)

People to receive their first vaccine dose during this portion of the plan will include :

Seniors and high-risk people residing in independent living and senior͛s supportive housing (including staff);

Home-care support clients and staff;

Indigenous (First Nations, Métis, Inuit) peoples born in or before 1956 (65 years and older); and

Seniors born in or before 1941 (80 years and older).

Starting next week, seniors aged 80+ and Indigenous peoples aged 65+ who are not living in independent living or seniors͛ supportive housing can make one call to book their appointment through their local health authority call center.

This will help avoid long waits and system overload.

In addition, immunization clinic locations will be confirmed at the time of booking, with vaccinations starting as early as March 15th.

Immunizing other priority groups identified in Phase 2, many of whom have already received their first dose, is also underway, including: