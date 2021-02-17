Highway 97 south of Quesnel is down to single-lane alternating traffic following a serious accident.

RCMP confirm that there was a head-on collision between a southbound SUV and a northbound pickup truck just north of Kersley, near White Cotton Road.

Police say there are people trapped inside the SUV, and an air ambulance is en route.

RCMP says there is black ice on the highway.

No other details are available at this time.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now