Police in Fort St.James conducted a traffic stop of a suspected drug trafficker last Monday (February 1st) just North of the community on Tachie Road.

After searching and arresting the suspect, who was found to be prohibited from driving at the time, they conducted a search of the vehicle.

RCMP then uncovered approximately 70 grams of illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, a significant amount of cash and weapons from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to BC Prosecution Services for charge assessment.

The Fort St. James RCMP Detachment is continuing to work on reducing illicit drug use and supply in the community.