Three additional COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak at two Coastal Gas Link worksites have been detected by Northern Health.

To date, there have been 56 laboratory-confirmed cases associated with the 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge facilities (an increase of three since December 31st).

All of the cases are now recovered and have completed their required self-isolation.

This will be the final regular update regarding total case counts, recoveries, and isolations, pending any additional infections according to the health authority.

Both work sites are limited (by public health order) to essential workers only, to support those in self-isolation, and to ensure safe operation of the sites until public health approves updated safety plans for restarting project work.