Takla Landing has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case.

The community is now on High Alert and is monitoring all travelling community members and ensuring they are following the 14 day self-isolation period once returning.

A checkpoint is being set up to monitor essential travel and access to the community.

The member that tested positive has been transported out of the community and is in self-isolation, the Nation is working diligently on contact tracing.

The community is on a two-week shutdown, all services are closed including the administration office, community school, and hotel.

In addition, Takla Trading post (store) and restaurant will remain open with enforced safety precautions while the health centre is open by appointment only.