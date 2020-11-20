North Peace Secondary School in Fort Saint John has been added to the COVID-19 exposure list by Northern Health.

The exposure dates are November 10th, 12th, 13th, and 16th.

Earlier this week, Chetwynd Secondary School and Van Bien Elementary in PG were added to the list.

The BC Centre for Disease Control stated a notification does not mean your child has been exposed to the virus.

If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, your child should continue to attend school.