Landlords will have to wait a little bit longer to execute a rent increase to tenants.

Effective immediately, the BC Government has extended the freeze until July of 2021.

Increases set to happen on December 1st have been canceled, along with all pending increases.

“We know many renters are still facing income loss and even the slightest increase in rent could be extremely challenging. For that reason, we are extending the freeze on rent increases to provide more security for renters during the pandemic,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“We are all in this together, and it is important for both renters and landlords that people can stay in their homes.”

The Province originally froze rent increases in March with the ban set to expire next month.