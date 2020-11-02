The Prince George area saw 94 millimetres of precipitation during October, easily surpassing the normal monthly average of 63 – an increase of almost double.

The average temperature was also chillier last month with a high of 2.4 degrees, a full two degrees cooler than the typical October average.

As for what we can expect for winter, Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist told MyNechakoValleyNow.com it’s should be below average.

“We are in a La Nina situation and particularly once we hit December, that starts to kick in and reflect itself in Canada with often colder than average temperatures and that’s what we are looking for in the Central Interior.”

“Overall, I looked at the outlook for November, December, and January, which is one month of fall and two first months of winter and it looks highly likely the temperature will be below average for fall and winter.”

As for what we can expect for snowfall, Lundquist stated that remains up in the air.

“It depends on individual snow events and we can’t forecast that more than a week in advance. If it is colder it can often be on the drier side but all we need is one or two good storms in the warmer period to make up for that so it’s really difficult to forecast.”

Temperatures will start to dip into the chilly side by Friday with a predicted high of minus one with overnight lows reaching minus fifteen.