An employee of a contractor at Canfor’s Northwood Pulp Mill in Prince George has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior Director of Communications and Government Relations, Michelle Ward issued this statement to MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

Canfor’s top priority is ensuring the health and safety of employees. Since the pandemic began, we have implemented COVID-19 protocols to help protect our employees. Any contractors working on-site are required to have COVID-19 protocols in place that meet our high standards.

An employee of a contractor who was working on-site at Northwood Pulp Mill has tested positive for COVID-19. That person is now recovering at home. Contact tracing was immediately conducted, which included Canfor Pulp and contractor employees, and as a result, eight contractor employees are now in quarantine for 14 days. Cleaning protocols were also put in place quickly.