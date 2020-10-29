Parliament has given overwhelming approval in principal to a bill that would ban so-called conversion therapy.

It’s a discredited practice of forcing people to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Seven Conservative M-Ps voted no including Prince George-Peace River-Northern representative Bob Zimmer while two others abstained.

The issue has led to a lot of reaction on social media leading Zimmer to issue the following statement regarding his decision to vote against Bill C-6 in its current form:

“Make no mistake, I am opposed to the practice of conversion therapy.

“However, I am concerned that the current wording of Bill C-6 leaves open the possibility that voluntary conversations between individuals and their parents, family members, pastors, teachers, or their counsellors may be criminalized.

“Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom of association are fundamental in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms and I believe the current language of this legislation is an encroachment on those foundational principles.

“I will be watching to see if this language is changed when the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights review the legislation before it comes back to the House of Commons for a third and final vote.”