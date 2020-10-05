Northern Health has reported an additional four new cases of Covid-19, for a regional total of 322.

BC-wide, an additional 358 cases were found, totalling 9,739.

Of the total cases, 1,353 are considered active, with 66 people are in hospital and 16 in intensive care.

Four people have died from the virus over the weekend; 242 people have passed away in BC.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says health officials conducted 33,409 tests over the weekend, for a positivity rate of 1.6%.

The recovery rate remains at 83.6 per cent.