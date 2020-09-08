A missing person investigation in Fort St. James has now been handed over to the BC-RCMP Major Crime Unit.

After locating his vehicle on September 3, and a search of the surrounding area, investigators now believe ‘criminality’ was involved in the disappearance of William Leonard Price.

The vehicle was found in an isolated area off of the Pitka Forest Service Road, just outside of Ft. St. James.

Price was reported missing August 31, after he failed to show for work.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen William Price, or had knowledge of his activities prior to August 29 to contact the Fort St James RCMP. Even a small bit of information may assist police investigators to locate William and determine what occurred,” said Staff Sergeant Todd Wiebe of the BC-RCMP Major Crime Unit.

Investigators are also appealing for people to check dashcam footage or trail cameras near Fort St James to see if William’s truck was captured over the August 29 weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers.