The Quesnel RCMP are calling it a ‘major impact on the drug trade’ after a search warrant execution in the rural area.

In April of 2020, the Quesnel RCMP Crime Reduction Unit entered into a drug investigation targeting the trafficking of methamphetamine in Quesnel and the surrounding area.

On Sunday, August 2, as a result of that investigation, the Quesnel RCMP executed a search warrant on a rural residence and two storage lockers.

Upon entry to the property, a man and woman were arrested without incident.

Police seized 507 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 750 ecstasy capsules, 20 grams of cocaine, a .22 calibre rifle, and $34,705 in cash.

The trafficking of drugs in our community will always be a priority to the Quesnel Detachment, stated Sgt. Richard Weseen, who is in charge of Operations at the detachment. The pro-active policing initiatives by the Crime Reduction Unit, and the General Duty members, will continue to send a message that drug trafficking will not be tolerated in Quesnel.

The man and woman residing at the residence are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and firearm-related charges.

Their names are not being released at this time.