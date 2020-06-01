Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 2,597.

This is a two-day tally following Saturday’s update.

No new cases were reported in Island, Interior, and Northern Health.

Dr. Henry says the number of cases reported over the weekend show that there is “still transmission in some of our communities around the province. We are not out of the woods yet.” #covid19bc #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) June 1, 2020

224 actives cases remain, with 32 people in the hospital, five of which are in critical care.

2,205 people have since recovered for a recovery rate of 85%

One new death occurred in Fraser Health over the weekend.

Dr. Henry also addressed racism and social injustice as protests continue in the U.S. but reminds everyone we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

Dr. Henry speaking about #DifferentTogether pledge @LGJanetAustin started. Dr. Henry and Adrian Dix taking the pledge. “Hate has no place in our province.” #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) June 1, 2020

The BC Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 survey saw over 356,196 responses province-wide.

Breakdown by health authority: