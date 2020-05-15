Todd Doherty addresses the crowd at the Conservative Party in Prince George following his landslide victory. (MyPGNow staff)

Todd Doherty has come out swinging against the Prime Minister’s order in council that bans 1,500 makes and models of military-grade “assault-style” weapons in Canada.

He says it makes criminals out of ordinary Canadians and does nothing to keep guns out of criminals’ hands.

“The gun discussion is a tough one. There are no two ways about it the senseless tragedy that took place in Nova Scotia is horrific and should never happen, but the early investigations all show that those guns were obtained illegally, and the Prime Minister’s order in council on firearms does nothing to combat that.”

Doherty said all it does is make criminals out of ordinary Canadians.

MyNechakoValleyNow.com asked him why would anyone need these types of weapons, including law-abiding citizens?

“These are single-shot weapons, and the list of weapons that they prohibited in one swoop included shotguns that many sport shooters, many hunters use, 10 and 12 gauge, despite what they’re saying.”

Doherty also takes issue with how this gun ban came about.

“Our position is that this is not a well thought out plan and one that deserves Parliamentarians from all sides to have a fruitful debate on.”

Doherty has sponsored a petition by one of his constituents that had 37,000 signatures on it in the first three days.

He stated even police officers are against it.

The ban went into effect on May 1st.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now