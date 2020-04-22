Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 71 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, for a total of 1,795.

This has been the largest growth in cases since late March.

“Right now, if you are ill… stay home, and stay away from others,” Dr. Henry said.

#BREAKING – 71 cases of covid-19 identified in BC in the past day. No new cases in Northern Health. 3 new outbreaks in long term care in Fraser Health. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 22, 2020

She directly addressed employers, stating that employees should not be penalized for staying home if they are ill.

Henry says it’s important to stay home if you have even the -most mild- symptoms. “If you are ill, even if you think it’s allergies, or just a cold, STAY HOME” — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 22, 2020

Henry says employers need to ensure businesses can run safely. Says workers should not be penalized for missing work during this time. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 22, 2020

103 people are currently hospitalized, while 46 remain in critical care.

3 additional deaths have been recorded and 90 people have now died from COVID-19 in British Columbia.

1,079 people have fully recovered from the virus.

We know people are tired of staying apart from their loved ones,” Dr. Henry says. “To ease restrictions we need to have a decline in the number of new cases and the number of outbreaks.” — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 22, 2020

Minister of Health Adrian Dix stated that 13,988 surgeries have now been cancelled because of COVID.

Dix echoed Henry’s message to avoid working while sick, saying: “it may be the most important part.”

The breakdown by health authority: