71 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., biggest increase since March
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo from BC Government Flickr)
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 71 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, for a total of 1,795.
This has been the largest growth in cases since late March.
“Right now, if you are ill… stay home, and stay away from others,” Dr. Henry said.
She directly addressed employers, stating that employees should not be penalized for staying home if they are ill.
103 people are currently hospitalized, while 46 remain in critical care.
3 additional deaths have been recorded and 90 people have now died from COVID-19 in British Columbia.
1,079 people have fully recovered from the virus.
Minister of Health Adrian Dix stated that 13,988 surgeries have now been cancelled because of COVID.
Dix echoed Henry’s message to avoid working while sick, saying: “it may be the most important part.”
The breakdown by health authority:
- 745 in Vancouver Health (+38)
- 747 in Fraser Health (+32)
- 110 in Island Health (+1)
- 153 interior (no change)
- 40 in Northern Health (no change)