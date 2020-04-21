Residents in Northern Health will have the opportunity to ask questions about COVID-19 with local health officials and MLA’s.

Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson, Peace River MLA Mike Bernier, Northern Health CEO Cathy Ulrich, and Dr. Raina Fumerton will all be participating in the virtual event Wednesday evening (Apr22) at 7:15 p.m.

Questions can be asked in advance on the Government of BC’s website or can be asked live during the event.

According to Stikine MLA, Doug Donaldson the townhall is another tool for residents to get accurate information so people can make better decisions on protecting themselves and their families against the virus.

Donaldson said he has heard feedback that the townhalls have been successful.

“To be able to get direct access for questions to people of that caliber [health officials] has been the best part of the defense,” he said.

Donaldson also recognized how Northern BC is trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Just remember to bend the curve, not the rules and we’re all in this together and we’re doing a great job in the North so far and that’s a credit to how we behave towards each other in the Northern, rural communities,” he said.

The town hall will be streamed on the Government of BC’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.