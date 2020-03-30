After yesterday’s (Sunday) break, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has now provided a 48-hour update with updated statistics.

Two new cases have occurred in Northern Health, bringing the total number to 14. 86 new cases have been observed provincially, for a total of 970.

Two additional deaths have occurred, increasing the total to 19.

One of those deaths was the first recorded community-transmission death of a man from the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority.

Additionally, Dr. Henry emphasized that the occurrences of the virus have not peaked yet.

She also re-stated that gatherings of more than fifty people are banned, and groups of people of any size are generally discouraged.

However, some positive news was also delivered, as 469 people have now recovered, accounting for 48% of all cases.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix also announced that, as of April 1st, pay parking at all Health Authority sites will be temporarily suspended for all patients, staff, and families.

He cited communal shared-touch surfaces such as buttons and touchscreens as a primary reason for the suspension.

In an official statement, Northern Health expanded on Dix’s statement:

“Pay parking machines require people to touch screens and buttons that may have been touched by someone previously. Discontinuing the use of pay parking machines reduces the risk of potential spread of infection and also supports physical distancing measures that have been mandated by the Provincial Health Officer.”

Overall there are:

970 cases Province-wide, with 469 recoveries.

472 in Vancouver Coastal Health

323 in Fraser Health

94 in Interior Health

67 in Island Health

14 in Northern Health

Finally, 106 people are currently hospitalized, with 60 in critical care.

Henry also outlined some creative methods being employed to help prepare for a potential increase in the number of hospital beds required, including converting Vancouver’s Convention Centre.

Vancouver’s Convention Centre will be turned into an off-site health care treatment center. Dr. Henry says no one will be moved this week. It could hold up to 271 beds. #COVID19BC — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 30, 2020

Dix explained that current bed capacity is at 60.6%, although preparations are being made in the event of a sudden increase.