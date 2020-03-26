During the cabinet committee meeting today, Deputy Prime Minister addressed questions about reports of U.S. politicians calling for army deployment on the U.S.-Canada border.

Chrystia Freeland first reminded the public that Canadians and Americans are proud to share the world’s largest un-militarized border.

She also stressed the fact that both countries are very close military allies, closely partnered in NORAD and NATO. As such, she says Canada is strongly opposed to the U.S. proposal to deploy its military at the border. Something she says was consistently communicated to U.S. officials.

Freeland said at the end of the day each country makes its own decisions, but, “we are making Canada’s stance very clear.”

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer addressed the increasing number of cases across all provinces.

Dr. Theresa Tam explained how Quebec’s number peaked because of a back log in test results as well as the return of many March Breakers to the province. She also mentioned how a large case cluster at a funeral almost doubled Newfoundland’s case count yesterday.

Dr. Tam indicated the fact that Canada’s fatality rate remains at 1-percent means the healthcare system is not yet overwhelmed. Tam said, “Anyone unconvinced about the seriousness of COVID 19 should look at countries like Italy and the severe impacts of a health system overwhelmed.”

She stressed the seriousness of this disease cannot be overstated, and by keeping a 2-metre distance between you and someone else, you are protecting yourself and others.