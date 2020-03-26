Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

The Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth, has announced a series of new regulations to aid the province during COVID-19.

“Dr. Henry’s orders are not suggestions or good advice, they are the law,” Farnworth stated, adding “we’re taking these critical steps to keep our communities safe, goods moving and essential service workers supported.”

Among the regulations announced:

The resale of food, cleaning and medical supplies, and other essential goods has been banned. Additionally, restrictions may be placed on items available for purchase at retail locations

Municipal bylaw officers will have the power to enforce the provincial health officer’s orders, including business closures and illegal gatherings

Increasing access to services such as food banks and shelters for the most vulnerable

The suspension of all municipal states of emergency (with the exception of Vancouver) to allow for greater coordination.

He also emphasized the importance of working from home, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene.

“These are unprecedented measures for unprecedented times,” Farnworth concluded.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff