Marion Tiljoe Shepherd speaking at the Pro LNG event in Houston (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

LNG supporters gathered in the Pleasant Valley Plaza theatre in Houston on Wednesday to discuss their perspective on the Coastal Gas Link pipeline project.

Topics like jobs, media coverage and the RCMP were mentioned during the event.

Around 50 people were in attendance and showed support for the project.

According to The North Matters, the organization was asked to host the event so supporters could have a safe place to speak their minds.

One of the guest speakers was Marion Tiljoe Sheperd who stated this is her first-time talking out about the dispute.

Shepherd said elders and hereditary’s are not able to speak about the issue because only a select few are allowed.

“Because we live here in Houston we’re ostracised and it’s not fair just because we want to work. We’re from an industrial town we’ve also worked for industry.”

The audience also had the chance to speak up.

One First Nations woman explained that she doesn’t get asked her opinion on the pipeline because people just assume her point of view.

“They automatically think that I’m against it and they don’t have enough respect to come and ask me, so please come and ask me.”

– with files from Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now.com