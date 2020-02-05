A man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 between Prince George and Quesnel yesterday morning (Tuesday).

Sgt. Richard Weseen from the Quesnel RCMP spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“A man from the United States was travelling north on Highway 97 by the Triple J Ranch, he lost control of his Ford Explorer and was sideswiped that was travelling southbound, the man was extracted from his vehicle by highway rescue and he was transported to the Prince George hospital.”

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor but road conditions were very poor due to heavy snowfall.

“Cariboo highways are very slippery underneath the snow due to the temperature differences that we’ve had recently. We’ve had a lot of thawing then freezing overnight and with the salting of the highways it creates water in the daytime and it freezes overnight as well.”

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.