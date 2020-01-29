Updated Story 11:30 AM

Five people were arrested (four men and one woman) after the Prince George RCMP executed search warrants relating to a group they believe are involved in drug trafficking.

On Friday, the warrants were issued at three Prince George homes located on the 2800 block of Norwood Street, 2100 block of Pine Street and 500 block of Ahbau Street.

Cpl. Craig Douglass told MyPGNow.com what items were seized.

“During the searches police seized in excess of five ounces total of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from these locations and in addition, over 18-thousand dollars in cash.”

Police say the suspects were held for investigation but were released shortly after.

Three other people were released on the scene.

========

Original Story at 10:45 AM

The Prince George RCMP executed three search warrants on Friday in relation to a local group that police believe is heavily involved in drug trafficking.

Those drugs included cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and meth.

The warrants were executed at three Prince George homes located on the 2800 block of Norwood Street, 2100 block of Pine Street and 500 block of Ahbau Street.

In addition, police seized over 18-thousand dollars in cash.

This resulted in the arrest in four men and one woman, they were held for investigation and later released.