Prince George and Vanderhoof might resemble a winter wonderland according to Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Northern Capital where 15 to 25 cm of snow could fall, the Nechako Valley could see a bit less at 10 or 15 centimetres.

Meteorologist Armel Castellan recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“That’s going to last most of today and into tomorrow morning, there could be a little bit of a pause this afternoon but we are still expecting the warning criteria to be reached.”

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in the heavy snow and road conditions may worsen as a result.