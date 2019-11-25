Pedestrian involved collision responded to by Prince George RCMP
RCMP cruiser (supplied by Alberta RCMP)
The Prince George RCMP responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the corner of Ospika Boulevard and Davis Road yesterday (Sunday).
According to police, the incident occurred just after 4:30 pm where a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
They are not believed to be life-threatening and the 73-year-old male driver remained on scene.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The vehicle involved was a Ford SUV, which was seized by police and will undergo an inspection.
The investigation is on-going.