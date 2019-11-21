This morning (Thursday), rail workers lined up along First Avenue in front of the rail yards, picketing as a result of their working conditions (photo credit Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff)

The CN Rail strike continues, with 3,200 employees being effected across Canada according to CN’s press-release.

Nearly 200 of them are from the Prince George area.

The officially distributed TCRC pamphlets primarily focus on crew fatigue caused by changing train line-ups, long hours, and unpredictability in scheduling.

Striking CN Rail employee Mitchell Sinclair spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“For the most part, it’s all about safety, working conditions, and benefits.”

Information about the ongoing strike is available on the CN Rail website.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com