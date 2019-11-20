William Griffin appeared in court Tuesday via telephone in relation to the homicide that occurred in Houston earlier this month.

Griffin is charged with second-degree murder of 23-year-old Elijah Dumont who was shot and killed on Nov.10.

He was located and arrested in Terrace last Friday (Nov 15).

Griffin is expected to appear in Smithers court via video call Dec 3 at 11 a.m.

Police received the call of a shooting around 4:30 on Nov 10 where they located Dumont and pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to RCMP, the two men were known to each other and this was an isolated incident.

Griffin remains in custody and is being transferred to the RCMP Prince George Detachment.

– with files from Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now