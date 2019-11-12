Update 10:45 AM

Environment Canada has rescinded the Freezing Rain warning for Vanderhoof.

======

For the third time in less than a week, Vanderhoof is under a freezing rain warning.

The slick conditions began yesterday (Monday) making it more difficult for drivers to navigate.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Phillippe Alain Bergeron told MyNechakoValleyNow the warning shouldn’t be around for much longer.

“We think that the worst is probably over. Nothing too significant we might see a little bit of freezing rain this morning but it should only be for just a few more hours.”

He adds the area should benefit from a strong Pacific front that will bring in plus temperatures.

“It should be a good today tomorrow with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of plus five and beyond that, there is another system that will likely affect the coast but you should get the reminiscence of those systems that will likely move into the interior.”

As a result of the conditions, school buses are not running in Vanderhoof or Fort Saint James.

It could get as warm as plus seven by the weekend.