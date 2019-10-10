A late-night scrap in Prince George resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man according to the Prince George RCMP.

The incident occurred just after 11pm on Friday where two people got into a fight at the intersection of 20th Avenue and Redwood Street.

Gregory Wale suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

However, everything took a turn for the worst after he arrived according to Cpl. Craig Douglass.

“Unfortunately, shortly after that, Wale left on his own accord prior to receiving medical attention and on the following just before 7 pm Mr. Wale was found deceased in his residence on Edmonton Street. As a result of this, the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit was called in to lead the investigation.”

“They believe the death was a direct result of the altercation. We are currently attempting to identify the person responsible for this incident and are asking for the public’s help for anyone who witnessed it.”

As for the part about the victim refusing medical treatment, Douglass adds a situation like that is rare.

“You have the right to refuse that kind of treatment and unfortunately this resulted in a fatality and we would always say if you are injured to go get checked out and that a medical professional sees you.”

Attempts to locate the person responsible for the injuries are underway.

Investigators believe several people witnessed the altercation and are asking them to come forward with information.