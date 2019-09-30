Today (Monday) is Orange Shirt Day across Canada in recognition of the negative effects the residential school system had on the country’s indigenous population.

According to BC Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser via news release, the initiative was first started in 1973 when Phyllis Webstad had the orange shirt that she wore taken away while attending St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake.

BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee told Vista Radio the day also shines a light on another issue.

“It’s also a reminder to talk about reconciliation and the truth about all of these stories and that this was essentially genocide to all of the Indigenous people across Canada.”

“I think we have come on the other side to know we are survivors, we are resilient and to move forward in a good way.”

Teegee adds it’s an important day for many First Nations as well as the rest of Canada when talking about the legacy of residential schools.

He believes the thought of what happened to much of the Indigenous youth shouldn’t be lost among Canadians.

“I think it’s important to remember the legacy of residential schools whether this is a holiday or not I think it’s an important day for First Nations and all of those non-First Nations to wear an orange shirt but also to remember the truth about these stories.”

“It’s really important to remember when we’re talking about education, we’re talking about relations with First Nations whether its child welfare or the United Nations declaration of rights for Indigenous people and I think this is an important day for many of us but also I think it’s important for Canada to remember the legacy of residential schools.”

Nusdeh Yoh Elementary School is marking the occasion with an assembly, which will feature a speech from residential school survivor Godwin Barton along with a video presentation and ceremonial drumming.

The College of New Caledonia’s PG campus is also holding an event.