Gordon Duke is the new President and CEO of the Prince George Airport Authority, taking over for John Gibson who leaves at the end of 2019. (Photo supplied by Prince George Airport Authority)

A new president and CEO for the Prince George Airport has been named.

The Board of Directors announced on Thursday Gordon Duke will be taking over the role from John Gibson who is stepping aside at the end of this year.

Duke joins the airport authority from the North Peace Airport in Fort St. John where he is the Managing Director.

PGAA Board of Directors Chair, Dean Mason believes Duke was an obvious choice. “He’s been in the operations side of things in Halifax so he understands the airport very well, he’ll be a great addition.”

“Gord will fit right in, there will be some transition time between him and John but we’re looking for that to be pretty seamless.”

Mason adds it was quite the search to find Gibson’s replacement.

“It was pretty extensive as the board got together over the summer and started to figure out the qualities we wanted for the person to lead us over the next 10 years.”

He and his Dorothy are moving to the northern capital next month.

Duke will start his new role with the PGAA on November 1st.

His aviation background includes an 11-year stint with Air Canada Cargo as well as an eight-year tenure at the Halifax Regional Airport where Duke held the position of director of operations.