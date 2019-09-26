Scheer will launch SNC-Lavalin inquiry if elected

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made another environmental promise in Ontario. If re-elected, Trudeau said he will conserve a bigger chunk of wildlife and oceans in Canada by 2025. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer made an announcement of his own in Quebec. Scheer said if he wins, there will be an inquiry launched into the SNC-Lavalin affair. He also plans to give the RCMP more access to protected information. Green Leader Elizabeth May is expected to tell Quebec its role in the party’s future. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is touring B.C.

Millions of Canadians claim no access to doctors despite rise in physician population

While the rate of doctors continues to increase faster than Canada’s population, citizens are still having a hard time accessing them. The Canadian Institute of Health Information reports the number of doctors rose over 12 per cent in 2018, almost triple Canada’s population increase. Close to five million people, however, reported they didn’t have a regular health care provider.

Former French president dies peacefully amongst family

Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at 86-years-old. Chirac served two terms and was best known for opposing the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 and acknowledging France’s role in the Holocaust. According to the family, he died peacefully, amongst loved ones. No cause of death was given.