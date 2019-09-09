A mixed bag of conditions is on tap for Vanderhoof as we return from the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, local residents can expect to see some showers, along with sun accompanied by more rain to finish off the week.

Meteorologist, Ross McDonald tells MyNechakovalleyNow.com a slow-moving system accompanied by another Pacific front is to blame for the wonky forecast.

“It will take it’s time, much like the unwanted house guest that’s overstaying it’s welcome. For tomorrow, at least, we are going to have a mainly cloudy day that should be mostly dry but the best day of the week is Wednesday where we will see a weak ridge of pressure push into the region where we will see temperatures climb quite nicely.”

“Unfortunately, that will be short-lived as we should get a new system bringing in more showers in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday as well.”

The seasonal mark for this time of year is around 17 degrees with an overnight low of plus four or plus five.

McDonald considers this week to be a “roller-coaster” type forecast for the Nechako Valley.