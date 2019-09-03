Hurricane Dorian expected to pass dangerously close to South Carolina

The most powerful hurricane to hit the Bahamas has left at least five people dead, destroyed 45 per cent of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco and left tens of thousands without food or drinking water.

Dorian is now expected to pass dangerously close to South Carolina and perhaps strike North Carolina on Thursday or Friday. Meanwhile, Environment Canada says it’s time for people in the Atlantic provinces to re-visit their emergency plans. Hurricane Dorian could still be packing hurricane-force winds when it reaches Nova Scotia by Saturday morning.

Boat fire in Southern California leaves 34 people presumed dead

Police in southern California now say 34 people are presumed dead in a Monday morning fire aboard a dive boat.

After recovering the body of 20 of the victims, they have suspended the search operation.

Bank of Canada expected to leave key interest rate unchanged

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its key interest rate on hold Wednesday morning.

TD Economics expects the central bank to acknowledge widening global trade conflicts and be open to lowering rates in October.