Officials working to rescue thirty-four trapped maintenance workers in Saskatchewan

Officials in Saskatchewan are working to free 34 maintenance workers, trapped in a potash mine since Tuesday afternoon.

A Nutrien company spokesman says the service shaft to lift the workers out of the mine at the Cory facility has stopped working. He says the maintenance workers are safe underground and the company’s teams are making arrangements to rescue them in the safest way possible.

Canadians who lost family members in airline crash will be eligible for compensation

The Canadians who lost family members in the crash of a Boeing 7-37 Max will be eligible for compensation.

Boeing says it will provide an initial fund of $100-million over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes. The families of 18 Canadians killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash are waiting until more is known about the accident.

American President Trump planning massive July 4th event

The District of Columbia says it expects the federal government to pay for any damage to roads caused by military tanks and other heavy vehicles brought to the city for U.S. President Donald Trump’s 4th of July event.

However, some people are not looking forward to it.