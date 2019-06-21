It will be a mixed bag in Vanderhoof as we kick off the summer season according to Environment Canada.

After a predicted 21-degree high slated for today, temperatures should be able to remain seasonal for the rest of the weekend according to Meteorologist, Phillippe-Alain Bergeron who spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“It should be dry for most of the day on Saturday up until about four o’clock and into the early evening where we do have the possibility of a 40% chance of showers, mainly cloudy with a high of 20 and then on Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 18 degrees.”

“The normal high for this period would be a low of eight and a high of 20 and we’re seeing similar numbers for this weekend.”

He then expects a ridge to come through the province that could bring rain to the area as early as Tuesday.

“That seems to be sticking around for several days into early next week and possibly into midweek, so it looks like there is the possibility of showers every day.”